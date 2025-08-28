Previous
Raindrops by nickrh14
205 / 365

Raindrops

It's only a bit of water but when you've not seen any this month it seems worth noting. The drops sit nicely on the ginko tree leaves
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
