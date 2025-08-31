Previous
Sea view
Sea view

We popped down to Ferring for a bit of a blow along the coast. Very blowy (good for the kite surfers) and we dodged a couple of showers but otherwise very pleasant and presumably a good generation day for the offshore Rampion wind farm
NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
