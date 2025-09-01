Sign up
Previous
209 / 365
Wet leaves
A day of sunshine and heavy showers but it's hard to take a picture of rain so it is easier to see where it has been. After all the dry weather a bit of catch up rain is still welcome
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
Tags
flower
,
leaves
,
garden
,
raindrops
,
uk
