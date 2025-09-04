Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
212 / 365
Floozie in the jacuzzi
The fountain in Birmingham's Victoria Square was quickly renamed by the locals
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
212
photos
5
followers
4
following
58% complete
View this month »
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
CPH2609
Taken
4th September 2025 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fountain
,
birmingham
,
uk
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close