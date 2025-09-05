Sign up
213 / 365
West Street
The weather may have cooled down a bit but we sat outside Horsham's best Swedish cafe for our morning cardamom bun (deliciously fresh from the oven). The view under the tree is to West Street, one of the main shopping streets
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday.
0
365
CPH2609
5th September 2025 10:39am
parasol
uk
horsham
