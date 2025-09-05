Previous
West Street
West Street

The weather may have cooled down a bit but we sat outside Horsham's best Swedish cafe for our morning cardamom bun (deliciously fresh from the oven). The view under the tree is to West Street, one of the main shopping streets
5th September 2025

NickRH14

