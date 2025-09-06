Sign up
214 / 365
Tea and scone
Must be a National Trust tea room. We visited Chartwell and tried out the scone of the month for September. It's Golden Bramley apple crumble with a pleasant apple and cinnamon taste and a crumbly top
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
tea
,
scone
,
uk
