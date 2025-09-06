Previous
Tea and scone
214 / 365

Tea and scone

Must be a National Trust tea room. We visited Chartwell and tried out the scone of the month for September. It's Golden Bramley apple crumble with a pleasant apple and cinnamon taste and a crumbly top
6th September 2025

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
58% complete

