Hollow tree by nickrh14
Hollow tree

We visited Petworth Park where the ancient trees are landmarks across the park. This old oak was hollow all the way up but still looking healthy
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
