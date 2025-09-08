Previous
Sunflower by nickrh14
Sunflower

It has been a funny old summer and most of our sunflowers didn't grow. But one struggled through and is now in flower looking great and tall against the fence
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
