Previous
216 / 365
Sunflower
It has been a funny old summer and most of our sunflowers didn't grow. But one struggled through and is now in flower looking great and tall against the fence
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
0
365
CPH2609
7th September 2025 12:24pm
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
sunflower
,
uk
