Bumble bee by nickrh14
217 / 365

Bumble bee

Our garden dahlias are still going strong. While the complicated flowers may delight the human viewer, the bees like the rather simpler shapes
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
