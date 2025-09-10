Sign up
Previous
218 / 365
Jubilee line station
The jubilee line provides a busy link to Canary Wharf so not having it because they are on strike makes a big difference to commuters. Normally such a busy scene it is rare to see the barriers across the entrance. Thank you RMT
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
0
0
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday.
218
photos
59% complete
View this month
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
CPH2609
Taken
10th September 2025 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
station
,
uk
