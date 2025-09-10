Previous
Jubilee line station by nickrh14
218 / 365

Jubilee line station

The jubilee line provides a busy link to Canary Wharf so not having it because they are on strike makes a big difference to commuters. Normally such a busy scene it is rare to see the barriers across the entrance. Thank you RMT
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
