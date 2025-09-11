Previous
Tea up by nickrh14
Tea up

We visited the Little Bean cafe in its new home a bit further along Billingshurst high street. Lots of big windows and nicely busy too
NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
