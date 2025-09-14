Previous
Spaggia di Rivoltella by nickrh14
Spaggia di Rivoltella

The skies are blue over Lake Garda and this is our local beach. There's a walkway along the lake which helps make the most of the ever changing views over the water
NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
