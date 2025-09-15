Previous
Welcoming flags by nickrh14
Welcoming flags

With flags very much in the news at home it was nice to arrive in Sirmione to find them being used as intended - to welcome people from other nations. In fact it was so much of a welcome that there was another row of flags behind the camera
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
