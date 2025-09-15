Sign up
Welcoming flags
With flags very much in the news at home it was nice to arrive in Sirmione to find them being used as intended - to welcome people from other nations. In fact it was so much of a welcome that there was another row of flags behind the camera
15th September 2025
15th Sep 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
Tags
it
,
flags
,
ferry
,
garda
,
sirmione
