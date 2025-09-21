Previous
Tomatoes by nickrh14
Tomatoes

The vegetable garden includes a self set tomato plant which is now producing amazing trusses of fruit. The recent wet weather after the dry summer has caused some to split but not these which show the full range of colours
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
