Commuter sunrise by nickrh14
230 / 365

Commuter sunrise

Bit of a shock to the system after the hols to be on the 0702 with the air temperature at just 7C. Good to see the sun rising and being reflected on the shiny rails. Fortunately Southern had turned on the carriage heating too
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
63% complete

Photo Details

