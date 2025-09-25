Previous
Docklands cranes by nickrh14
233 / 365

Docklands cranes

From a vantage point on a DLR train at West India Quay station the people walking past the cranes look tiny
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
Photo Details

