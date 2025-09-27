Previous
Fountains by nickrh14
Fountains

With the sun out again the fountains in The Forum in Horsham are playing nicely. They are designed for children to play in but it's a bit chilly for that
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
