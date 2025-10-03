Previous
Soggy Guildford by nickrh14
241 / 365

Soggy Guildford

Guildford High Street is always nice but the view down the hill towards the river always amazes me because of the green hills in the background. Still looks good, even in the rain
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
