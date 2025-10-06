Previous
Cabot Square by nickrh14
244 / 365

Cabot Square

Another office day and it is always pleasant to visit Cabot Square with its looming skyscraper neighbours. I was too early for the fountain which was still sleeping
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
