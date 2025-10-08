Previous
Camellia by nickrh14
246 / 365

Camellia

It's easy to think of camellias as just being spring flowers but we've got an autumn flowering one and it has loads of flowers on it at the moment, despite the recent winds
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact