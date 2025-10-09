Previous
Under construction by nickrh14
247 / 365

Under construction

The new building at One North Quay continues to grow. It is next to West India Quay station where the DLR train is standing at the platform
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact