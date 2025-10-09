Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
247 / 365
Under construction
The new building at One North Quay continues to grow. It is next to West India Quay station where the DLR train is standing at the platform
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Trying this out to see if I can do it. Expect snaps of trains and birds if I'm not on holiday. Seems that starting off...
247
photos
5
followers
4
following
67% complete
View this month »
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
CPH2609
Taken
9th October 2025 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
building
,
uk
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close