Previous
250 / 365
Storm damage
The recent high winds seem to have caught out some of the older trees with some significant branches broken off. This ancient chestnut in Petworth Park has already been tidied up
Apparently this is picture 250 of my 365project 🎉
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
Tags
tree
,
uk
,
chestnut
