253 / 365
Delightful dahlias
The weather continues to be gloomy but with no frosts the dahlias are still going strong. Such a range of flower styles and strong plants this year and, although each flower only lasts a few days, the new buds keep coming
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
253
photos
5 followers
4 following
0
365
CPH2609
15th October 2025 4:16pm
Tags
flowers
uk
dahlias
