Shadows by nickrh14
254 / 365

Shadows

When you've not seen the sun all week then a morning shadow on the blinds is noteworthy. It didn't last and we returned to the grey skies for the rest of the day
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
69% complete

Photo Details

