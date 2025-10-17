Sign up
Previous
255 / 365
High Street
A quiet moment in the High Street with the church spire in the distance. The leaves on the tree have mostly not started to display their autumn colours yet although a few have fallen
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
CPH2609
Taken
16th October 2025 10:34am
Tags
tree
leaves
uk
