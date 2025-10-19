Previous
Fountain by nickrh14
257 / 365

Fountain

We visited Nymans gardens before the rain arrived. The fountain in the herbaceous border was trickling nicely and there were great displays of dahlias on show
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact