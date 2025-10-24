Previous
Waite & Rose by nickrh14
262 / 365

Waite & Rose

While the car charged in the car park we popped into the Waite and Rose cafe in Cheltenham. It's normally bustling but at just gone 8 we had plenty of tables to choose from
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact