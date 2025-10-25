Previous
Cafe culture by nickrh14
263 / 365

Cafe culture

Continuing with the cafe theme we popped into Cafe W in Horsham. Because it is in Waterstones bookshop there's plenty of reading materials
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact