That Cissbury Tree by nickrh14
264 / 365

That Cissbury Tree

A bit of a local #celebri-tree this solo tree is within the rings at Cissbury. When last snapped it had its leaves but not now. The Ring is a blowy place at the best of times so it is no surprise to see bare branches
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
