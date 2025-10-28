Previous
Red dahlia by nickrh14
266 / 365

Red dahlia

With the nights getting colder the dahlias won't be with us for much longer. This spectacular red one has only flowered a couple of times this year so it is nice to see it having another go
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
72% complete

