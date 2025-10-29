Previous
York by nickrh14
267 / 365

York

An iconic view of York Minster from the city walls. After a misty and murky journey up it was nice to see sunshine and blue skies over the minster
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
