267 / 365
York
An iconic view of York Minster from the city walls. After a misty and murky journey up it was nice to see sunshine and blue skies over the minster
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
Tags
york
,
uk
