Poppy by nickrh14
Poppy

It's getting into poppy season which, like Christmas, seems to start earlier every year. This understated little flower fits rather nicely in the lattice framework at King's Cross station
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
