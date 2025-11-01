Previous
Signs of autumn by nickrh14
Signs of autumn

The autumn colours were looking great today in the sunshine and recent winds have created a carpet of leaves too
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
