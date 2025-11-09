Previous
Scone of the month by nickrh14
Scone of the month

It's always best to keep up with the scone of the month at the National Trust. This month is the little known red dragon scone. No dragons in the ingredients but smoked cheddar, paprika and chilli added to a cheese scone. Tasty. Recipe available at https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/discover/food/recipes/pies-savoury-treats/red-dragon-scones
NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
