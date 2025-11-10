Previous
Poppy roundel by nickrh14
Poppy roundel

The remembrance season pops up everywhere but I must admit I wasn't expecting to see poppies in the Jubilee Line station
NickRH14

Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
