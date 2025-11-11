Previous
Golden ginkgo by nickrh14
280 / 365

Golden ginkgo

All of a sudden the leaves have fallen to create a golden carpet under the tree. But one that is left is catching a few raindrops while it hangs on
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact