282 / 365
Lost and found
Our road is near a school so we have a lot of people passing by. This little cutie was dropped by someone and ended up left on our lawn. Somebody must be missing him
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
Tags
toy
,
penguin
,
uk
