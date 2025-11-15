Previous
Misty morning by nickrh14
284 / 365

Misty morning

There's talk of a change in the weather on its way but after all the rain from Storm Claudia yesterday things were a little murky for early journeys today
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact