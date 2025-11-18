Sign up
Previous
287 / 365
Frosty
Nothing unusual about a frost on November except that we haven't had any up to now. Looks as if this week will make up for it and at least I don't have to scrape the windows of my train to work
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
Tags
frost
,
uk
