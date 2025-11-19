Previous
Heading for the replacement bus by nickrh14
Heading for the replacement bus

It was pouring with rain when I caught my train to Poole (and Poole) from Southampton. Once it was bus time things had improved significantly and the buses to Dorchester were a delight through the sunny autumnal hills
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
