Christmas cactus by nickrh14
290 / 365

Christmas cactus

Is it Christmas yet? No.
One of our Christmas cacti is running fast and is already in flower
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
