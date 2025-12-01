Sign up
300 / 365
Grey morning
An iconic landmark for picture 300 although maybe not looking its best on a wet and windy morning. The electric bus on SL4 is rather dwarfed by the One Canada Square tower, but then it is the third tallest building in the UK
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
Tags
skyscraper
,
uk
