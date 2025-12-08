Previous
Heavy pruning by nickrh14
307 / 365

Heavy pruning

The laurel was not planned to be here and over the years had grown quite strongly. So as part of a bit of garden tree surgery it was removed after this was taken. Now we just need to work out what should be in its place
8th December 2025 8th Dec 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact