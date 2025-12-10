Previous
V&A museum foyer by nickrh14
309 / 365

V&A museum foyer

We had a work trip to the Victoria and Albert museum before our team Christmas lunch. The foyer had a nice Christmas tree but is rather dominated by the rotunda chandelier which is a glass sculpture by Dale Chihuly
10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
84% complete

Photo Details

