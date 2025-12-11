Previous
Steamy shard by nickrh14
310 / 365

Steamy shard

The office window view always has something to see as the light and seasons change. Today the sun on the Shard highlighted steam coming from the top on a still, cool morning
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
84% complete

