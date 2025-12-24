Previous
Christmas visitors by nickrh14
323 / 365

Christmas visitors

Our two seasonal guests are looking very comfy on the armchair
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
88% complete

Monica
So cute!
December 24th, 2025  
