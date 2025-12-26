Previous
Cheese & pineapple by nickrh14
325 / 365

Cheese & pineapple

Some days it is hard to choose a picture but on Boxing Day there is no contest. The much enjoyed cheese and pineapple is always a feature of the Cardinals cold meat and pickles table
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
89% complete

