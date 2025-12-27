Previous
Two turtle doves by nickrh14
326 / 365

Two turtle doves

The walking with snowmen trail has come to Anglesey Abbey with each snowman having a twelve days of Christmas design. This was two turtle doves which was really for yesterday but I preferred it to the three french hens design for today
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

NickRH14

@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact