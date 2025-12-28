Previous
Leith Hill tower by nickrh14
Leith Hill tower

A very visible landmark on the North Downs and apparently the highest point in south east England. However, today was not the day for scenic views as it was grey and decidedly murky but we still had a pleasant walk through the heathland
