Previous
327 / 365
Leith Hill tower
A very visible landmark on the North Downs and apparently the highest point in south east England. However, today was not the day for scenic views as it was grey and decidedly murky but we still had a pleasant walk through the heathland
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
0
0
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
327
photos
5
followers
4
following
89% complete
320
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
CPH2609
Taken
28th December 2025 2:23pm
Tags
tower
,
uk
