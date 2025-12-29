Sign up
328 / 365
Snowdog
We headed to Hatchlands Park where the snowdogs trail had Christmas all wrapped up. There were 10 dogs to find and sensibly the trail was mostly on proper paths as the park is rather notorious for its mud
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
NickRH14
@nickrh14
Now that I'm at the 250 picture milestone I can't really be new to this any more. It's getting harder to find a new picture...
Tags
christmas
,
uk
,
snowdog
